AMBER Alert issued for girl, 3, who was inside car stolen in Dallas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Chasity Collins in Dallas after a car she was sitting in was stolen.

Dallas police said Collins was kidnapped around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive.

Someone stole a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ sedan with the Texas license plate JJT5997 with Collins still inside, police said.

Neither the child nor the vehicle has been located, police said.

Collins has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 85 pounds and is 3 feet tall. She was wearing an unknown colored shirt, gray tights and no shoes at the time of her disappearance.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 214-671-4268.