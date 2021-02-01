Oops. Texas DPS issued AMBER Alert for cursed ‘Chucky’ doll by mistake

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Chucky attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 15, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an AMBER Alert Friday for a rather disturbing pair of dolls - Glen Ray and Chucky from the “Child’s Play” horror films.

According to the alert, Chucky was last seen wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

Glen was described as wearing a blue shirt with a black collar.

KSAT reached out to DPS officials who said the IT department was testing something and that the AMBER Alert was issued accidentally.

In case you’re unfamiliar, an AMBER Alert is sent for children and teens aged 17 and younger who have disappeared and there is a credible threat to the child’s safety. For a more detailed description of what criteria need to be met for an AMBER Alert to be issued, click here.

AMBER is an acronym that stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and it’s also a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. In 1996, Amber was kidnapped and murdered in Arlington, Texas. The case is still unsolved. The program started in Dallas-Fort Worth when broadcasters worked with police to create a warning system to find abducted children.

The good news is - Chucky and Glen Ray aren’t out and about in Texas. At least, we hope not.

