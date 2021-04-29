Freshman GOP Texas congressman made a personal pitch to Joe Biden: Let me help with criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden briefly spoke with U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, after delivering an address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on April 28, 2021. Credit: Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

A surprise moment of potential bipartisanship emerged Wednesday night between President Joe Biden and a Texas freshman Republican, U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Richmond.

After Biden's hour-long address to a joint session of Congress, he made his way to the back chamber when Nehls reached out to him in the aisle and asked to help with a potential overhaul of the country’s criminal justice system.

“I am a sheriff from Texas ... the most diverse county in the country,” he said, referring to Fort Bend County. “I want to help with the criminal justice reform. I want to be part of that. … So I don’t know how to reach out to you, but I have the experience.”

“I’ll reach out to you,” Biden could be heard replying.

The Washington Post flagged the video and muffled audio Wednesday night.

