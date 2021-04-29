GOP precinct chair in North Texas accused of striking officers during Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldnt be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A GOP precinct chair from North Texas is accused of storming the U.S. Capitol along with his wife and assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 siege.

Mark Middleton, 52, and Jalise Middleton, 51, of Forestburg, which is located north of Fort Worth, have been arrested for assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers during the riot, according to the Department of Justice.

Mark Middleton is the GOP chair of Precinct 14 in Cooke County, a position he was given after the election, CNN reported.

Chris McNamara, chairman of the Cooke County Republican Party, told the television network that Mark Middleton was not elected and was appointed by fellow Republicans.

Pam Harrison, the Cooke County elections administrator, told CNN that Mark Middleton also previously worked as a poll worker in two elections.

The Middletons are also charged with obstruction of Congress and law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, federal officials said.

Body-worn cameras captured Mark Middleton shouting “f*** you” as he pushed through barricades, according to the Department of Justice.

The couple also allegedly grappled with and struck two officers who were attempting to hold up the barricade.