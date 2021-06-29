Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff visiting Texas to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

First lady Jill Biden is greeted by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, left, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, as she arrives at Love Field Airport in Dallas on June 29, 2021.

In a bid to boost the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Texas Tuesday and toured a Dallas vaccination site with retired Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith.

“We’re not done yet,” she said at Emmett J. Conrad High School. “Right now, only 40% of Texans are fully vaccinated and like Emmitt said, it’s not enough.

“And your lives matter to me and your president.”

Her Texas swing was part of a larger effort by senior administration officials who are fanning out across the country this week to encourage vaccinations ahead of the administration’s self-imposed goal of hitting a 70% countrywide vaccination rate by July 4. Last week, a Biden administration official said the country was unlikely to meet that goal.

About 41% of Texans are fully vaccinated, while the number of hospitalizations and the weekly average of new cases are on the decline in the state. Health officials say 75% to 90% of Texans would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Nationwide, about 66% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We all carry each other through the darkest times,” Biden said. . “That is what we do as Americans...So, God bless you, Dallas, and go get vaccinated.”

Biden is scheduled to travel to Houston for Tuesday evening, where she will be joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Earlier in the day, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to San Antonio to tour a vaccination site there. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan over the weekend.

In Dallas, Jill Biden and Smith expressed optimism.

“In the sports sense we’re in the fourth quarter, and the game is not finished,” Smith told the group in that area.

“We’re going to get a touchdown,” Jill Biden added.

A Republican National Committee spokesman knocked the Biden administration for not reaching its vaccination goal even as the president is widely credited with scaling up the vaccine distribution once he assumed office earlier this year.

“Texans should remember that Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4th is nowhere close to being reached,” said Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Joyce. “Without President Trump and Republicans' Operation Warp Speed, we’d be even further behind than we are now.