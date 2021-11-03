Texas 2021 constitutional amendment election results

Texas 2021 constitutional amendment election resultsTexas TribuneKalley Huang, Carla Astudillo And Andrew ZhangPublished: November 2, 2021 8:55 pmTags: Politics, elections, politics, state government, voting, property taxes, coronavirus, Texas Legislature (Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune,Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune) Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune Early results show that Texas voters approved eight amendments to the state Constitution. [ Read more ]2021 Texas Tribune