Carnival announces brand new ship heading to Galveston port in 2023

Another Carnival cruise ship will sail into Galveston starting in 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line on Thursday announced that Carnival Jubilee will be based in the Texas port, and it will be its third Excel-class ship in its fleet.

When it debuts in 2023, it will include a roller coaster, three-deck atrium and a liquefied natural gas technology platform to promote sustainability.

It will accommodate more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members for seven-day sails to the Caribbean.

Carnival said that the new Jubilee is four times larger than the original Jubilee cruise ship. The predecessor previously sailed from Galveston.

The new ship will include new dining and entertainment options and accommodations. Additional features will be released in the upcoming months.

Travelers can begin booking trips in early 2022.

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston’s expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love.”

Also on Thursday, Carnival announced that the entire United States fleet will be back in operation by March 2022.