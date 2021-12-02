Corpus Christi woman arrested for threatening people with gun over H-E-B parking space, police say

Rossie Dennis was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Corpus Christi police say.

A woman was arrested this week after she pulled out a gun and threatened other people over a parking space at an H-E-B, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police said 60-year-old Rossie Dennis was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was wanted in the Nov. 24 dispute at the store located in the 11100 block of Leopard Street, in the Annaville neighborhood, police said in a Facebook post.

The woman pointed a handgun at others and threatened to shoot them over a parking space on the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The incident was caught on camera and shared on social media pages, such as Reddit.

The Reddit post claims that she pointed the weapon at a car with a woman and her 6-month-old baby inside.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that one of the videos received thousands of likes and shares.

Officers were able to identify the woman based on the video, police said. She was booked into the Nueces County Jail on a $50,000 bond, the newspaper reported.