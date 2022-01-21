Join The Texas Tribune for a virtual conversation on COVID-19 with public health leaders

Year 3: COVID and Public Health Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

As we enter year three of the pandemic, the implications for public health are far-reaching and ongoing. Join The Texas Tribune virtually at noon Central on Friday, Jan. 28, for a conversation on COVID-19, public health and where we go from here.

Tribune health and human services reporter Karen Brooks Harper will moderate a conversation with public health leaders Iván Meléndez, the Hidalgo County health authority; Sharon Shaw, public health administrator at Angelina County; and Hector Ocaranza, El Paso County health authority.

The Tribune’s “COVID, Year 3” virtual event series features in-depth conversations with prominent officials and newsmakers moderated by our expert journalists. Additional upcoming events in this series will explore the economy and higher education. Learn more.

Meléndez has served as the medical director for the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, the county's local health authority, for the past 15 years. As the chief physician, Meléndez is responsible for providing and maintaining the medical license under which all medical activities of the health department take place.

Shaw is administrator of the Angelina County and Cities Health District, where she has served for 21 years. Her role includes helping the Angelina County community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and getting vaccines set up and available to Angelina County and surrounding counties.

Ocaranza serves as El Paso County health authority, where he has supported efforts for the H1N1 pandemic response, tuberculosis exposure of infants, the Ebola plan for the region and the measles outbreak in El Paso. Ocaranza has also run a general pediatrics clinic for 20 years in Anthony, New Mexico.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand after the event at texastribune.org/events.

