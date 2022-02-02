Live winter storm updates: Texans brace for cold weather with school closures, icy road warnings and fears of power outages

Power grid operator says it has sufficient electricity supply to meet demand Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

The cold weather has renewed concerns about the state’s ability to keep the lights on, with Texas leaders warning about the possibility of local power outages. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said “no one can guarantee there won’t be [power outages],” months after he promised the lights would stay on this winter and that the Texas Legislature did everything it could during last year’s sessions to prevent more catastrophic outages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, issued a winter weather watch through Feb. 6. ERCOT said it expects to have sufficient supply to meet high energy demand during the winter storm. Electric providers such as Oncor, Entergy and CenterPoint Energy have said they put winter preparations in place in the aftermath of the 2021 storm to make sure they are prepared for extreme winter weather. Oncor and Entergy also have signaled they will have personnel and crews on alert should power need to be restored quickly.

“Oncor will follow ERCOT’s direction and echo updates to customers,” Oncor said in a statement. “It is important to remember that Oncor is a transmission and distribution company, or ‘the poles and wires company’ that delivers electricity to more than 10 million Texans. Oncor does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.”

— Mitchell Ferman and Allyson Waller

"Treacherous” road conditions expected as winter storm arrives Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

With last year’s deadly winter storm still fresh in their memory, Texans across the state are bracing for a new bout of severe weather and the possibility of more power outages.

Meteorologists have anticipated that this year’s freeze won’t be on the same scale as last year’s. Freezing temperatures are expected across Central Texas, the Panhandle and parts of the Southwest. Forecasters say the cold should not last as long as last year’s storm and that Texans should see more ice and sleet rather than snow.

However, winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued for a majority of the state, with low temperatures starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday across West, Central and North Texas.

The National Weather Service warned Texans to be aware of “treacherous” road conditions. Across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation has started pretreating roads to help prevent ice accumulation on roadways ahead of severe winter weather.

— Allyson Waller

Schools and colleges announce closures Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, school districts and universities across the state have already planned for closures this week. Some of the state’s most populous districts, like Austin ISD and Dallas ISD, have announced they will close Thursday and Friday.

Here are some media outlets you can follow to keep track of school closures in your local area:

— Allyson Waller

How to prepare for the winter storm Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:40 p.m.

Read our coverage below for more information on how to prepare for severe winter weather, the role of climate change and the state’s power grid.

— Allyson Waller