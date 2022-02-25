Texas district fires teachers’ aides who watched student with autism get attacked

Three teachers’ aides who allegedly stood by and watched a student with autism get attacked by another student are no longer with a Houston-area school district, officials said.

Aldine ISD said, “the District no longer employs the aides present during the incident” that took place on Jan. 25 at Jones Middle School, according to a statement released to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

The station reported that an 11-year-old boy named Sekai was attacked by a student as they were leaving a P.E. class.

A video shows the boy getting pushed to the ground and then punched by a student, KPRC reported. As the boy appears to crawl, the student starts to kick him.

Sekai has autism, is non-verbal and has an intellectual disability. Aldine ISD said the other student involved also has special needs.

Veda Cavitt, the grandmother of Sekai, urged the district to fire the employees because the attack lasted several seconds before they intervened.

“I need them removed,” Cavitt said. “I need them removed. They serve no purpose here... They cannot do their job.”

The district said employees receive training for “nonviolent crisis intervention” at the beginning of every school year. They will reinforce the training during the remainder of the school year, the district said.

