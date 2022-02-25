Watch: National progressives target Texas in contentious Democratic primary races

Watch more video. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Texas may be a Republican state, but that doesn't mean it can't be ground zero for the biggest debates inside the Democratic Party. Those debates are unfolding in a series of congressional and state legislative primaries Tuesday that have attracted national attention. Progressives are especially focused on the primaries for the 28th and 35th congressional districts — where Jessica Cisneros is challenging U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo again, and City Councilman Greg Casar is running for an open seat against state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.

Ad

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.