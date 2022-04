(Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, spoke earlier this month at a rally for Melissa Lucio at Dallas City Hall.

The Texas Tribune Tribcast for April 25, 2022

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the stay of execution in Melissa Lucio’s case and with Josh about property taxes in Texas.