What we know, minute by minute, about how the Uvalde shooting and police response unfolded

Students flee and authorities help others evacuate Tuesday after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Texas deadliest school shooting.

Details of how a gunman was able to enter Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and kill 19 students and two teachers over the course of an hour have come out in parcels over the last few days.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety officials have walked back some of their initial statements about the shooting and the authorities’ response to the call after contradictory information came to light. Authorities first stated that officers engaged with the gunman before he entered the school; they later corrected themselves and said he went inside unopposed.

Details of how long it took for officers to reenter the school after their first confrontation with the shooter — about 1 hour and 15 minutes — have also sparked widespread outrage and criticism.

Here is a timeline of the events according to the most recent information available.

Editor’s note: This timeline will continue to be updated with new information as it becomes available.