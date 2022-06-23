Louie Gohmert’s chief of staff was copied on an email with others plotting to overturn the 2020 election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s chief of staff was copied on an email that included allies of then-President Donald Trump saying Vice President Mike Pence “would benefit greatly from a briefing” by John Eastman, the architect of the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The email was surfaced Thursday in the fifth hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, which over the past few weeks has laid blame directly at Trump's feet for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Ken Blackwell, a former secretary of state of Ohio, wrote the email on Dec. 28, 2020. It also included Ken Klukowski, a former White House lawyer who joined the Justice Department in December 2020. It is the strongest connection yet established by the committee between a Texas lawmaker and the efforts to undermine the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency.

The committee also showed a video of Gohmert targeting Justice Department officials for not investigating the unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud. It was part of a compilation of clips of lawmakers who cast doubts about the election results ahead of Jan. 6, 2021.

“There’s widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs,” Gohmert said in the clip shot days before the insurrection. “[John] Durham and [William] Barr will deserve a big notation in history when it’s written of the rise and fall of the United States if they don’t clean up this mess, clean up the fraud. Do your jobs and save this little experiment in self-government.”

Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, has said multiple times that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite Trump’s insistence to the contrary.

Gohmert was early to speak out against the results of the 2020 election.

He joined a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to discard the votes in four swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that helped hand Biden the presidency. He also sued Pence days before Jan. 6, 2021, arguing Pence should assert unilateral control over the certification of the election results.

Days before the Jan. 6 attack, the U.S. Capitol Police flagged comments by Gohmert as potentially inciting violence. Speaking on the conservative news network Newsmax, Gohmert said that letting President Joe Biden’s electoral win stand would mean “the end of our republic, the end of the experiment in self-government.”

Gohmert also said on air, “The ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and [Black Lives Matter].” He later said he was not advocating for violence.

During the insurrection, Gohmert urged people to not be violent. Hours later, Gohmert was among the members of Congress to vote against the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Gohmert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

