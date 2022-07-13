Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week

Utility poles lead to downtown Dallas. The state's energy grid operator has asked Texans to voluntarily reduce their energy use on Wednesday due to scorching temperatures and rising demand.

For the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to avoid using large appliances during that time as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures.

A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen on Wednesday.

