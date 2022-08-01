What issues matter most to you this election? Help us cover Texans’ top concerns.

Sign up for our weekly election newsletter for the latest coverage of the 2022 midterms.

There is no presidential election this year, but the midterm elections this fall will define the future of Texas.

Texans will cast their ballots for the governor, the attorney general, and many other state and federal offices. Some Texas communities will also hold local elections for school board, city or county seats, and initiatives.

Many candidates have rolled out political platforms. But what do Texans, especially those not entrenched in politics, want? That’s what we want to know. We want to dive deeper into the issues that keep Texans up at night and the election questions that puzzle them — even if they’re not the ones making headlines.

We want to go beyond talking points and report solutions. What can elected officials in local, state and federal offices do to address voters’ concerns? What’s at stake for you this election cycle? What issues would you like to better understand? We want to hear from all Texas residents — regardless of voter eligibility. While not all Texans can cast ballots, all Texans are impacted by policy decisions in the state.

We’re looking for responses beyond one-word answers or terms like “climate change.” The more specific you are, the easier it is for us to know how exactly we can help you.

We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will use common questions and themes in the responses to guide our reporting.

In the form below, we also ask some questions about your experiences with elections because we want to better understand Texas voters and residents in the state. We will not share any information without first contacting you.

Fill out the form or email us at community@texastribune.org.

