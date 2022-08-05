100º

TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, Medicaid, politics, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, audio, Texas Legislature
Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional facility in Lee County, on July 20. (Jolie Mccullough/The Texas Tribune, Jolie Mccullough/The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: Aug. 5, 2022

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state’s efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.

