Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at our free public event

Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

What are Texas legislators in the Rio Grande Valley hearing from their constituents, and what are they prioritizing in the 2023 session?

Join us Aug. 24 in Edinburg or tune in online to hear local RGV lawmakers talk about how the last session has impacted life in South Texas, the upcoming midterm elections and what it all means for the 2023 legislative session.

Register for the conversation here

The event will take place at the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance Conference Center, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado, Edinburg, TX 78539. A light lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by an hourlong conversation beginning at noon.

This in-person event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

