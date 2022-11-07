WATCH LIVE: Astros victory parade in downtown Houston

Houston, we have a party.

The celebration in Space City is continuing on Monday, two days after the Astros won the World Series.

The Astros victory parade is scheduled for noon in downtown Houston, and 1 million people are expected to be in attendance. You can watch the on-air parade coverage from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, in the video player above.

KPRC reported that the parade will span between 1.3 and 3 miles.

The Astros won their second World Series title in Game 6 on Saturday night in a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

#WorldSeries parade will be tomorrow at 12pm‼️

Please utilize @METROHouston or ride share to get to the Parade. Services from @METROHouston will be free tomorrow. ⚾️⚾️🥳🥳



#LevelUp #WorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/C0GI1AmqCP — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 6, 2022

Read also: