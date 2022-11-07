WATCH LIVE: Astros victory parade in downtown Houston

Houston, we have a party.
The celebration in Space City is continuing on Monday, two days after the Astros won the World Series.
The Astros victory parade is scheduled for noon in downtown Houston, and 1 million people are expected to be in attendance. You can watch the on-air parade coverage from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, in the video player above.
KPRC reported that the parade will span between 1.3 and 3 miles.
The Astros won their second World Series title in Game 6 on Saturday night in a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
#WorldSeries parade will be tomorrow at 12pm‼️— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 6, 2022
Please utilize @METROHouston or ride share to get to the Parade. Services from @METROHouston will be free tomorrow. ⚾️⚾️🥳🥳
#LevelUp #WorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/C0GI1AmqCP
