Austin voters elect Kirk Watson, who served as mayor two decades ago, to lead the city again

Former state Sen. Kirk Watson and state Rep. Celia Israel debate on ATX Decides, hosted by Austin PBS, at Studio 919 on Dec. 5, 2022. Austin voters will decide who will be the city's next mayor Tuesday night.

Former state Sen. Kirk Watson held a narrow lead over state Rep. Celia Israel in the race to become Austin’s next mayor for the next two years, election returns show.

Whoever wins Tuesday night will be tasked with figuring out how to tamp down Austin’s housing affordability crisis, which has impacted residents throughout the city and played a central role in the race. Home prices and rents in Austin, which had already been climbing fast in the last decade, skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and record demand for homes in the region.

Israel, who would be Austin’s first openly gay and Latina mayor, and Watson, who served as the city’s mayor from 1997 to 2001, have each laid out extensive proposals for how to tackle the housing crisis and boost the city’s housing supply.

However, they have approached the issue in different tenors. Israel has called for aggressive action and said she’ll work closely with “pro-housing” advocates; Watson has promised a more diplomatic strategy that brings in more new housing without alienating neighborhoods that oppose it.

The victor will also have to deal with the state’s Republican leadership, which has grown increasingly hostile to Austin and Texas’ bluer urban areas. Within the past two years, Austin cut the city’s police spending in the wake of the George Floyd protests and rolled back a ban on homeless encampments in public areas — moves that Republican lawmakers in the Texas Legislature later rebuked by passing new laws reining in those measures and restricting other major Texas cities from following in Austin’s steps.

So far, turnout in the contentious race has been considerably low. Of the nearly 623,000 Travis County residents registered to vote in Austin elections, less than 71,000 voters — or about 11% — cast their ballots during early voting in the mayoral race and three Austin City Council runoffs. That’s less than a quarter of the 291,545 Travis County voters who cast ballots in the mayoral race during the November midterms. (Austin also stretches into Hays and Williamson counties.)

Whoever prevails Tuesday night will have to run again in two years, rather than four as Austin mayors normally do. That’s because Austin voters passed a ballot proposition last year to move the city’s mayoral elections from gubernatorial election years to presidential election years in a bid to increase voter turnout.