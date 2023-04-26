Missing Texas woman’s body found in submerged car, 5 others found in manmade lake

TEXAS CITY – The body of a missing Texas woman was found in one of six vehicles that were submerged in a manmade lake in Galveston County.

In a news release posted on Tuesday, the Texas City Police Department said Katherine Elizabeth Gannon was found dead just before 5 p.m. on Monday inside a vehicle found at the lake in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard.

Gannon, 43, was last heard from on March 30 and was reported missing on April 1, according to a missing person flyer from Texas EquuSearch. The flyer said that she may have been driving a silver, two-door Honda Civic and was in need of medication for a physical condition.

Texas EquuSearch first located the vehicle underwater and believed it was connected with Gannon’s disappearance. Authorities removed the vehicle and found her body inside, police said.

According to KHOU, Texas EquuSearch located five other vehicles inside the lake. Texas City police and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating those cases.

Police said the results of Gannon’s autopsy are pending.