Curious kitten rescued by Corpus Christi firefighters after getting stuck under Harbor Bridge

Kitten was given to a bystander who said they would care for the animal

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Corpus Christi Fire Department rescues kitten from underneath Harbor Bridge on May 4. (Corpus Christi Fire Department)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A curious kitten in Corpus Christi got a sweet ride from firefighters who rescued the feline from under the rafters of the Harbor Bridge.

Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday about a kitten who had been spotted high up in the bridge’s rafters.

Units from Fire Station #1 responded but were unable to get the kitten despite using the extended ladder due to the height of the bridge.

“After 2hrs, and a couple of repositions of their unit for safe retrieval of the kitten and our firefighters, they were able to trap the cat into a fishing net,” according to a Facebook post from CCFD.

The kitten was given to a bystander who said they would care for the animal.

“Firefighters will do their best to rescue pets in many different situations, however, our first priority is the safety of our firefighters,” officials with the fire department said.

