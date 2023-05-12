LGBTQ Texans rally at Capitol as House set to consider banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments for trans kids

Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, gives instructions Friday to people who gathered outside the House floor to protest against Senate Bill 14, which seeks to ban puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender youth. It is scheduled to be debated Friday after Democrats previously delayed its consideration.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Supporters and opponents of a Texas bill that would ban transgender kids from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy returned to the Capitol for a third time in less than two weeks ahead of an expected vote on the legislation Friday.

Senate Bill 14 would ban trans people younger than 18 from getting certain transition-related care. Kids already accessing treatments would have to be “weaned off” in a “medically appropriate” manner, the bill says. It also bans transition-related surgeries, though those are rarely performed on kids.

[“A death sentence”: Trans Texas teen plots his future as proposed ban on hormone therapy progresses]

SB 14’s supporters have pushed back against the science and research behind transition-related care. They say the bill is meant to protect parents from health care providers who are taking advantage of a “social contagion” and pushing life-altering treatments on kids who may later regret taking them.

“[Parents] were given a false dichotomy choice between ‘it’s either this or suicide,’” said state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, during the committee hearing for House Bill 1686, his companion bill for SB 14. “The science doesn’t support that. It is unconscionable to me that a licensed health care provider would put a parent in that position.”

Trans Texans, their families and medical groups say transition-related treatments is critical to supporting the mental health of trans youth, who are already facing higher risks of depression and suicide than their cisgender peers. Major medical associations also support this care. They include the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Endocrine Society, the World Medical Association and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Getting access to these treatments, they added, is time intensive and requires multiple medical evaluations. Parents are included in decisions about what treatments, if any, are best for individual children.

“The bottom line is, gender-affirming care is something that is evidence-based. There are multiple medical organizations that have reviewed the literature,” Texas Pediatric Society president Louis Appel said earlier this year. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. … These are complicated issues that really are best dealt with in the context of the physician-patient-family relationship.”

Tensions between LGBTQ advocates and Republican leaders boiled over last week, when the bill was first scheduled for debate. State police forcefully booted scores of SB 14 protesters from the Capitol and handcuffed two on May 2.

On Friday, several Democrats, including nine openly LGBTQ state representatives stood outside the chamber prior to the expected debate and read letters from trans youth who would be affected by SB 14 and their families. And earlier in the day, LGBTQ Texans and their allies marched to the Capitol to protest the legislation.

“We’re rising up. The whole LGBTQIA community is fighting back against a group of people who, at their core, don’t want us to exist,” said Danielle Skidmore, a longtime Austin resident and trans woman who came to the Capitol on Friday to protest the bill.

Last week, state Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, successfully cut short the House debate on the legislation twice by raising points of order. These roadblocks had visibly frustrated GOP lawmakers, who quickly vowed to put the bill back on track after the second delay. The Republican Party of Texas had also publicly urged its legislators to appeal any decision by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, that would allow for more delays.

[What transition-related health care is available to transgender kids in Texas? Here’s what you should know.]

Beverly Gatlin, who traveled to Austin from Waxahachie twice last week to support SB 14, expressed doubt last week that she could keep returning if the bill continues to get stalled. She said she was annoyed at Democrats for “nitpicking these little things,” but she also wished the Republicans seeking to pass it would have paid closer attention.

“It’s frustrating that they can’t get this together,” Gatlin said. “This is a lot of money, a lot of time. We’re busy, too.”

Karen Brooks Harper contributed to this story.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin on Sept. 21-23. Get your TribFest tickets by May 31 and save big!