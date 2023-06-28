78º

Texas

AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old girl; woman wanted in her abduction, DPS says

Kryslee Hernandez was last seen in Temple

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing, Central Texas, Temple
An AMBER Alert was issued for Kryslee Hernandez, 7, who disappeared in Temple on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Amanda Guerra, 39, is wanted in her abduction, DPS says. (DPS)

TEMPLE, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted in Temple on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Kryslee Hernandez was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. 12th St.

She is described as 3 feet, 10 inches tall, and 65 pounds, and she has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts and carrying a backpack, according to the alert.

The alert states that Amanda Guerra, 39, is a suspect in her disappearance.

Guerra is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds, and she has brown eyes and black hair.

Additional information, like a suspect vehicle and license plate, was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

