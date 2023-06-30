Texas lake listed as best place to fish for bass in the US for 2023

A Texas lake where anglers frequently reel in monster fish was named the best lake for bass fishing in the U.S.

The magazine Bassmaster listed O. H. Ivie Lake at the top of the list, based on surveys, data and tournament results.

Over the years, the lake, which is located 55 miles east of San Angelo, has become a destination for bass anglers.

It also leads the Toyota ShareLunker series, a program from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The ShareLunker program runs year-round and is aimed at enhancing bass fishing in Texas.

Anglers who catch large bass in Texas lakes can submit data to the ShareLunker program for a chance to win prizes.

It has four levels of participation:

Legacy Class, 13-plus pounds between the spawning period of January and March.

Legend Class, 13-plus pounds from April to December.

Elite Class, 10-plus pounds.

Lunker Class, 8-plus pounds.

So far this year, O. H. Ivie has recorded 15 bass fish in the Legacy Class, five in the Legend Class, 23 in the Elite Class, and 16 in the Lunker Class.

“Ivie crashed the national spotlight in 2022 when 11 Legacy Class bass were caught through early May. Amazingly, the lake has only gotten better in 2023,” the magazine wrote.

This is the first time the lake was listed as the best in the nation by Bassmaster. It was previously named the best bass lake in the Central Region.

Watch below: A Texas fisherman tells KSAT about his experience reeling in 17.03-pound largemouth bass at O.H. Ivie Lake.

