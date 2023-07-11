Conjoined twins home from hospital after successful separation in Houston

HOUSTON – Formerly conjoined twins are now home after spending four months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston announced on Monday that Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller have been released from the hospital.

The Fuller girls were born on March 1 at the Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, and they were conjoined at the abdomen and shared a liver.

They were separated on June 14 during a six-hour surgery, the hospital said.

Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital, led the procedure along with six other surgeons, four anesthesiologists, four surgical nurses and two surgical technicians.

“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said. “From conducting simulations of the procedure, to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”

The hospital said the girls made a quick recovery.

Three days after their surgery, parents Sandy and Jesse were finally able to hold their daughters separately for the first time. See the moment in the video player above.

“Texas Children’s Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family,” Sandy Fuller said. “From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life. We truly love Texas Children’s.”

