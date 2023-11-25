North Texas CEO, his 2 kids killed in Hill Country crash while on way to visit family for Thanksgiving

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – The CEO of a North Texas construction firm and his two children were killed in a crash in Blanco County while they were on their way to visit family for Thanksgiving, according to company officials and media reports.

Muckleroy & Falls in Fort Worth said they are “heartbroken” about the passing of Zach Muckleroy and his two children, Judson and Lindsay. His wife, Lauren, was the only survivor in their vehicle.

NBC DFW and The Dallas Morning News reported the crash happened on Wednesday evening on Highway 281 near Johnson City in Blanco County.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident, but additional details have not been released.

Lauren Muckleroy was reportedly flown to a hospital in Austin in critical condition. A fourth person was also killed, and their identity has not been released.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Muckleroy family was on the way to visit family in Central Texas for Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Muckleroy & Falls said their CEO “will be greatly missed.”

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU,” Muckleroy & Falls said, adding that he was passionate about the industry.

“We ask that you keep his wife, Lauren, parents, Harold & Pat, siblings, Alyson & Steve Gasper, and David & Madison Muckleroy in your prayers. The M&F Family is heartbroken,” the statement read.

Zach Muckleroy graduated from TCU with a degree in accounting and finance with a real estate concentration and played football for the Horned Frogs.

On X, Former TCU football coach Gary Patterson said he was “a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend.”