Suspect in custody after 2 people found dead in Central Texas home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Georgetown-area home late Monday night.

A person called 911 at around 11:45 p.m. and reported a shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, outside the Georgetown city limits.

WCSO deputies arrived at the scene and found two people dead inside the home.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to a news release. Their name, age and potential charges were not released.

People are advised to avoid the area during the investigation, and there is no threat to the public.

No further information has been released.