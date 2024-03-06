Spurs unveil mural in Austin ahead of games in I-35 series

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled a Spurs x Austin-themed mural at Wanderlust Wine Co.

AUSTIN, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs have unveiled a mural in Austin ahead of the I-35 Series.

The mural, painted by Austin’s Adrian Landon Brooks, is now on display at Wanderlust Wine Co.’s downtown location along Interstate 35 between East 6th and 7th streets. It will remain through the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Recommended Videos

The mural is a collage of icons and patterns representing the Spurs and Texas, a news release states.

“Painting this massive Spurs mural, the energy and love from fans was electric,” Brooks said in the release. “From photo ops to car-window cheers, it was an amazing experience. I’m honored to celebrate this powerful team and its family. Go Spurs!”

Adrian Landon Brooks. (San Antonio Spurs)

A pop-up will take place at the site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, which lands during the popular SXSW conference in downtown Austin.

The Spurs will play two games at Austin’s Moody Center — one on Friday, March 15, against the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets, and the other on Sunday, March 17, against the Brooklyn Nets.

The two games are part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s vision to expand and celebrate the Spurs fan base from Austin to Mexico.

The Spurs are selling a limited number of ticket packages for the March 17 game. The packages include a T-shirt featuring a portion of the mural while supplies last.

For more information on the package, text MURAL to 210-444-5050 or click here.