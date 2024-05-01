Organic bulk walnuts sold in Texas stores tied to dangerous E. coli outbreak

At least a dozen people in the U.S. have been sickened with E. coli food poisoning linked to organic walnuts sold in bulk in 19 states, including Texas.
The nuts were sold in natural food and co-op stores such as Whole Foods and Market of Choice, U.S. health officials said Tuesday.
Recommended Videos
The FDA has a list of stores where the walnuts were sold. The Texas locations include:
- Austin
- Whole Foods Market, 901 E 5th St.
- Whole Foods Market, 9607 Research Blvd #300
- Wheatsville Guadalupe Co‐Op, 3101 Guadalupe St.
- Wheatsville Lamar Co‐Op, 4001 S Lamar Blvd.
- Beaumont
- Basic Foods, 6220 Phelan Blvd.
- Cleburne
- Family Nutrition Center, 1663 W. Henderson
- Dallas
- Whole Foods Market, 8190 Park Lane
- Fort Worth
- Whole Foods Market, 3720 Vision Drive
- Highland Park
- Whole Foods Market, 4100 Lomo Alto
- Houston
- Whole Foods Market, 1700 Post Oak Blvd.
- Marble Falls
- Hill Country Health Store, 2304 Hwy 281 North
- Nassau Bay
- Ermas Nutrition Center, 2332 E. Nasa Parkway
- Plano
- Whole Foods Market, 2201 Preston Road, Suite C
- Rockwall
- Get Healthy Market, 1129 B Ridge Road
- San Antonio
- Whole Foods Market, 255 E. Basse Road
- San Marcos
- The Cornucopia, 1104 Thorpe Lane
- Sherman
- Green Market Natural Foods, 1909 Texoma Pkwy.
Seven people have been hospitalized and two have developed a dangerous kidney disease known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Gibson Farms Inc. of Hollister, California, has recalled potentially affected walnuts with expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration said. Some stores may have repackaged bulk walnut pieces into clamshells or bags.
The nuts are potentially contaminated with dangerous E. coli bacteria that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms start three to four days after consuming the food. Most people recover within five to seven days.
Consumers who bought organic walnuts from bulk containers should check to see if they're part of the recall. Recalled nuts should not be sold or served, the CDC said. Wash items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the nuts using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Contact a health care provider about any symptoms.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.