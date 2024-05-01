Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at UT-Dallas as police break up encampment

Students walk through campus at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 27, 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

Dozens of police officers broke up pro-Palestinian protests and tore down tents at the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson on Wednesday, 12 hours after students set up an encampment to demand university divestment from U.S. corporations that have ties to Israel's war in Gaza.

Footage by the NBC 5 in Dallas showed some people being taken away by officers. It was not immediately clear how many were arrested.

Pro-Palestinian students had set up tents and food stations on a campus plaza at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. They had also hung a banner saying "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza." By noon, there were 10 tents set up and about 100 students at the encampment at the campus plaza, according to KERA.

Throughout the day, campus police officers surrounded the demonstration and observed from a distance, but after 4 p.m. the Department of Public Safety had officers on the ground dispersing the crowd.

UT-Dallas has not said how many arrests have been made or why the university decided to break up the encampment. A university spokesman did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

UT-Dallas issued a statement earlier Wednesday stating that setting up an encampment, including tents and barricades, is not permitted under UT System policy.

"Individuals may peacefully assemble in the common outdoor areas of campus and exercise their right to freedom of speech, but individuals may not erect or maintain an encampment," the statement said.

The statement also asked that all tents be removed immediately and failure to comply may lead to removal for criminal trespassing.

The group that organized the protest, Students for Justice in Palestine, held a sit-in earlier last week at UT-Dallas' administration building.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the group accused corporations like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Gruman and Boeing of facilitating “endless war, death and destruction in Palestine and around the world” and called on their university to divest from those companies.

The Israel-Hamas war began last October when Hamas attacked Israel, taking about 250 people hostage and killing about 1,200 Israelis. Since then, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 77,000 people wounded, two-thirds of whom were women or children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The violence has sparked demonstrations at campuses across the country. UT-Dallas’ marks the second in the state that has resulted in arrests.

At least 136 protesters have been arrested at the University of Texas at Austin in recent days due to protests there. A peaceful student walkout was quickly broken up by DPS troopers in riot on April 24, resulting in 57 arrests. On Monday, 79 more people were arrested in Austin after students tried to set up an encampment on a campus lawn. Authorities used pepper spray and flash bangs to break up that demonstration. Many of the state's Republican leaders have cheered the police response in Austin.

At other campuses, the response has been more measured. Earlier this week, students walked out of class at the University of North Texas , but no arrests were made. Other demonstrations have taken place with little to no incident at Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at San Antonio and other schools.

Disclosure: Boeing Company, University of Texas - Dallas, University of Texas at Austin and University of North Texas have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

We’ve got big things in store for you at The Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 5–7 in downtown Austin. Join us for three days of big, bold conversations about politics, public policy and the day’s news.