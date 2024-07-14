President Joe Biden postpones Texas trip in wake of assassination attempt on Donald Trump

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden postponed a planned trip to Texas in the wake of the apparent assassination attempt of his predecessor, Donald Trump on Saturday.

Biden was expected to deliver a keynote address Monday on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin.

A news release states that a rescheduled date will be announced this week.

“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President’s schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation and a presidential historian, said in the release. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”

Additional details about the program, including how to watch the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act livestream, will be announced before the event.

WATCH BELOW: Biden addresses the nation on Trump’s shooting

Biden quickly denounced the shooting and talked to Trump in its aftermath. His campaign team, meanwhile, is grappling with how to manage the political implications of an attack on the man Biden hopes to defeat in the November election.

Trump himself called for unity and national resilience, and aides said he was in “great spirts and doing well” after being injured during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He is pushing ahead with plans to attend this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where criticism of Biden and the Democrats is sure to be searing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

