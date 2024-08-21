Rep. Shawn Thierry joins anti-trans policy group after losing Democratic primary

Sign up for the We the Texans newsletter to receive twice-monthly updates on our year-long initiative dedicated to boosting civic engagement and chronicling how democracy is experienced in Texas.

Months after she was ousted from the Texas House for opposing gender-transitioning care for children, Democratic Houston Rep. Shawn Thierry has a new job — with an international anti-trans policy group.

Thierry, who served four terms before losing her primary this year, was announced earlier this week as the director of political strategy for the United States wing of Genspect. Founded in 2021 by Irish psychotherapist Stella O’Malley, Genspect is part of a broader network of organizations that oppose gender-transitioning care for minors, and its members have testified in favor of bills across the world that would ban or limit the practice.

Genspect has also been accused by medical experts and organizations of relying on junk science to support their stance. O’Malley, for instance, has falsely claimed that there are links between peer pressure, pornography and gender dysphoria. Genspect has also partnered with groups such as the right-wing Alliance Defending Freedom, and argues that no one under the age of 25 should be allowed to transition because their brains “haven’t yet fully matured.”

At least one Genspect official has also privately said that they oppose gender transition for people of all ages, but focus on children as part of a broader strategy to court lawmakers.

“None of us would ever recommend transition for anyone,” Genspect’s vice director, Alasdair Gunn, reportedly wrote on a private server that was leaked to the Daily Dot in 2023. “On those over 25 we say little, because it’s not in YOUR interests to mention this. We have to break through to the policymakers who are left of center, and the way to do that is to focus relentlessly on the problem of transition for under 25s.”

Thierry and Genspect did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The company also recently hired Dr. Eithan Haim, a Dallas-area doctor who is currently charged with illegally obtaining information about patients at Texas Children's Hospital who were not in his care. Haim then allegedly leaked the information, and has framed himself as a "whistleblower."

Thierry was a reliable supporter of most Democratic policies in the Legislature, but broke with her party and supported three Republican bills opposed by LGBTQ+ groups during the 2023 legislative session — including Senate Bill 14, which banned gender-transition care for children. After the bill passed, it's author, Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress), thanked Genspect and others for supporting the legislation.

“This debate… was never about erasing trans children,” Thierry said in a tearful 12-minute speech. “For me, this discussion is about how to best protect and care for these children as they navigate through the challenging journey of finding the best version of themselves.”

In their announcement, Genspect cited Thierry’s “key role” in passing SB14 and the “powerful speech” she gave from the House floor in support of her position.

Thierry’s votes immediately drew the ire of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus and other aligned groups or lawmakers, who mobilized against her reelection. In May, she lost in a runoff to Lauren Ashley Simmons, a 36-year-old labor organizer.

Since losing her seat, Thierry has remained critical of gender-transition care. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she recently shared a post in which Elon Musk praised Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her outspoken anti-trans stances. Thierry also reposted a video shared by Libs Of TikTok that highlighted a Minnesota lawmaker’s support for putting menstrual products in boy’s bathrooms at schools. Libs Of TikTok is an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ account that has been linked to numerous bomb threats against schools or hospitals.

Asked about Thierry’s new job, the Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus said Wednesday that they look forward to working with Simmons “to champion legislation for the LGBTQ+ community,” including repealing SB14.

