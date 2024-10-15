A Panhandle town says goodbye to its newspaper

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

In March 2023, The Canadian Record ceased print publication after 130 years of operation. The paper had been in the family of its owner and editor, Laurie Ezzell Brown, since 1948. But at 70, she was ready to retire and was unable to find a buyer.

Now there's no local paper to chronicle the wildfires, high school football games and agriculture industry. Brown still operates a Facebook page to serve the community, but a hole remains.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Heather Courtney followed Brown for one year in the final days of the paper, chronicling Brown's hard work of putting our the paper and her close ties to the community she covered. The film is produced by Paul Stekler and edited by Karen Skloss. The Texas Tribune is proud to make the film available for free for the next three weeks.

