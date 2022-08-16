Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks

(Vahid Salemi, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in a news briefing at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, on June 11, 2022. Iran said Tuesday, Aug. 16, it submitted a written response to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

DUBAI – Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of it response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn't take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations.

“The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text,” the IRNA report said. “The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States.”

Tehran under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord. Monday was reported to have been a deadline for their response.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from the EU that Iran submitted its response. The EU has been the go-between in the indirect talks.

From Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. would share its own response to the EU.

“We do agree, however, with (the EU's) fundamental point, and that is that what could be negotiated has been negotiated,” Price said.

He added that Iran had been making “unacceptable demands” going beyond the text of the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

“If Iran wants these sanctions lifted, they will need to alter their underlying conduct," Price said. "They will need to change the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions in the first place.”