7 lovable pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are heaps of darling pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to search far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Baily, Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix

Baily is a winsome female Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

Baily gets along swimmingly with other dogs. Rest assured: She is already spayed, house-trained, crate-trained and vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Baily on Petfinder.

Jilly, pit bull terrier mix

Jilly is an adorable female pit bull terrier mix staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

No need for concern: Jilly is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Apply to adopt Jilly today at Petfinder.

Michael, chihuahua

Michael is a precious male chihuahua dog currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Michael is eager to make friends — he gets along well with children, dogs or cats. He is already vaccinated, crate-trained and neutered.

Read more about Michael on Petfinder.

Rizzo, cattle dog

Rizzo is a sweet female cattle dog dog currently residing at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

Rizzo enjoys spending time around other dogs. Don't worry: She has already been vaccinated and spayed.

Apply to adopt Rizzo today at Petfinder.

Paula, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Paula is a cheeky female American Staffordshire terrier mix staying at They Have The Right To Live Rescue.

Paula is friendly as can be — she gets along great with other dogs and children. She is already vaccinated and spayed.

Read more about how to adopt Paula on Petfinder.

Robbie, Doberman pinscher mix

Robbie is a handsome male Doberman pinscher mix currently residing at Mystery Dog Rescue.

Robbie loves to socialize with other dogs. Have no fear: He is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Robbie today at Petfinder.

Delta, boxer mix

Delta is an endearing female boxer mix staying at Pause for Paws.

Delta is well-behaved around cats, dogs, reptiles, rats and other animals. Delta is already spayed and vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Delta on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.