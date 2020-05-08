What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Southside, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Southside?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in People Active in Community Effort is currently hovering around $653.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8331 Cenizo Pass

Listed at $1,350/month, this 1,392-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 8331 Cenizo Pass.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet. The building offers outdoor space, additional storage space and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

6814 Freedom Hills

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 6814 Freedom Hills. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 1,451 square feet.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also offers a ceiling fan, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. This rental is dog-friendly.

8438 Pueblo Valley

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8438 Pueblo Vly that's also going for $1,400/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

