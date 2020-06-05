The cheapest apartments for rent in Southside, San Antonio

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Southside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $652, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Southside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8671 S.W. Loop 410

Listed at $719/month, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8671 S.W. Loop 410.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool; the unit also includes a dishwasher, a deck and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

200 Whitewood St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 200 Whitewood St., is listed for $865/month for its 881 square feet.

Expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5350 W. Military Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 5350 W. Military Drive, which, at 1,042 square feet, is going for $922/month.

The building features secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5827 Branch Valley

Then there's this 1,536-square-foot rental with three bedrooms and one bathroom at 5827 Branch Valley, listed at $1,150/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features on-site management, garage parking and outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

