The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

Forest Crest is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Forest Crest look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Forest Crest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Interstate 10

Listed at $799/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Interstate 10, is 28.1% less than the $1,112/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Forest Crest.

Expect to find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

17623 La Cantera Parkway

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 17623 La Cantera Parkway, is listed for $900/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony; there's also a swimming pool available. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, which, at 523 square feet, is going for $965/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

