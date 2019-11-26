The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you interested in getting LASIK eye surgery?

LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve the following conditions often treated with glasses or contacts: nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism.

Millions of people have enjoyed the benefits associated with LASIK. Before you have your procedure, here are five things to keep in mind.

1. Know your surgeon.

The skill and experience of your surgeon play an important role in the results you achieve.

2. Follow all pre-surgery instructions.

Make sure you follow all the specific instructions by your surgeon the day before the procedure.

3. Length of recovery time.

Most patients are Manrique Custom Vision Center patients are able to drive, work, and go out and socialize as soon as the next day after their procedure. The only recovery process is right after your surgery during the next 4-8 hours.

4. Downtime may vary.

Your doctor will want you to go home and sleep after your procedure. If you do not sleep you may experience some eye irritation from the drops put in during the procedure.

5. Things you can not do after your procedure.

After a LASIK procedure, patients are not allowed to rub your eyes, wear makeup or have a ceiling fan on.

