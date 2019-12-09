Nonprofit to donate outdoor fitness parks for people of all ages

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new place to get fit and it’s right here in our community!

San Antonio is excited to welcome the first AARP-sponsored outdoor fitness park in Texas.

Come join in the fun at Normoyle Park Tuesday and connect with nonprofit, AARP, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony with free healthy food, giveaways, equipment demonstrations and much more.

Lunch will be served from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m.

To commemorate its 60th anniversary, AARP is deepening its commitment to healthy aging.

AARP is working with national nonprofit FitLot to develop the fitness parks through local parks and recreation departments.

Each AARP-sponsored outdoor fitness park opening this year, includes FitLot™ exercise equipment that can be adapted to meet a wide range of fitness levels and abilities.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Normoyle Park

To RSVP for the event click here.

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.