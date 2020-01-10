5 ways dental implants can change your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – A beautiful smile is a great feature to have, especially when making a first impression.

If you struggle with crooked teeth, gaps, overbites or other dental issues, it can definitely create insecurities and a lack of self-esteem.

Fortunately, with modern technology, there are solutions to correcting dental imperfections permanently with dental implants.

Here are some benefits of how dental implants can change your life physically and emotionally.

Permanent solution

Bridges and dentures can fall out over time while dental implants stay put by design. According to Stone Ridge Dental, “The average lifespan of bridges and dentures is only five to seven years. They become painful and more uncomfortable towards the end of their life cycle.”

Boosts confidence

Dental implants do give you better oral functions such as chewing and swallowing, but they also give you a huge confidence boost. Having a straight smile will make you happy and help your self-image.

Improves oral health

Dental implants prevent your teeth from shifting. It also preserves your bone and encourages the growth of the lower jaw.

Resembles natural teeth

Don’t give away the secret — no one will know you have dental implants unless you tell them. You will still need to brush your teeth daily and maintain a healthy flossing habit.

Benefits your diet

With the lack of teeth, you could be missing out on a lot of vital nutrition from fruits, vegetables and meats. Dental implants allow you to maintain a healthy diet since you don’t have to rely on only eating soft foods.

Who is a good candidate for dental implants?

The only definitive way to determine if you are a good candidate for dental implants is to get evaluated by a specialist. If you need a consultation, Dr. Alfonso Monarres at Stone Ridge Dental has been a full mouth reconstructionist specialist for more than 20 years.

Dr. Monarres will evaluate your jawbone health, habits and overall health to decide on whether you are a good candidate for dental implants.

For more information, visit drmonarres.com or call 210-610-5479.