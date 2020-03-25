Ever considered going solar, even while practicing social distancing?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We are all about “social distancing” right now, and spending all of our time at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t let the sunshine in.

Interested in learning more about going solar?

South Texas Solar Systems can do your whole solar install without ever entering your home.

“It’s all a turnkey operation from the start,” said Dan Moran, vice president of sales at South Texas Solar Systems. “Basically, no contact whatsoever. Everything is done through the city and CPS. Just keeping that distance away is good right now.”

Raise your hand if you love sweepstakes!

South Texas Solar Systems is giving one lucky homeowner a 3KW solar system that includes a 10 Mission Solar 375 and one small solar edge inverter.

All you have to do is enter the contest here and fill out the form. The winner will be revealed on SA Live Wednesday, April 29.

If you don’t win, South Texas Solar Systems still has a gift for you for going solar. Entrants will receive $500 cash-back offer when you purchase your solar panel system.

There is currently a 26% tax credit for purchasing solar panels, and South Texas Solar Systems now offers certified Tesla Powerwalls that help save and store energy.

For more information, visit txsolarsystems.com or call 210-405-8628.