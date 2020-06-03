10 great gifts graduates will love

SAN ANTONIO – Give the graduates of 2020 some love. Jennifer Munoz a lifestyle and gift-giving expert shares 10 great gift ideas the graduate in your life will love.

These gifts will help get them off to a good start for their next steps in life. Keep them safe while they are on the road with Thrive Roadside Assistance Auto Emergency Kit, or keep in touch with your graduate by getting them an Echo Dot.

Make your grad feel special with a Gratitude Globe, Big O Key Ring or clear bracelet bag.

If a graduate is traveling gift them a suitcase, camera and travel book bundle. Munoz, also, suggests giving a graduate trendy happy socks, a multitool or PREPD lunchbox.

Don’t forget to give them entertaining gifts like games or food they love like ice cream. Most of all, graduates need money so give them a fun Amazon gift card in a box the looks like a graduation cap.