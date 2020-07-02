3 amazing summer cocktails you have to try

COMFORT – Looking to improve your at-home bar? You can have the spirits and the ingredients but you need the recipes to go along with it.

That’s where Comfort-based, Hill Country Distillers, comes in. They sent us 3 amazingly refreshing cocktails for you to try.

The distillery is family-owned and operated using prickly pear cactus native to Texas soil for all their spirits. They offer a wide variety of flavors and are available to buy in several liquor stores around the area.

You can check out more about Hill Country Distillers here.