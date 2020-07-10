Classic cocktails with a Texas twist you have to try

San Antonio – Let’s be real. We miss a lot right now--add mixologists to the list. We miss ordering a great cocktail only the experts know how to make, and make well.

Fear not. Artisan Distillery, (with their cactus-made vodka being as Texas as it gets), is offering curbside cocktail kits equipped with pre-made mix for you to easily concoct a delectable cocktail, and at the same time impress all your friends at your next virtual happy hour--or if you need to unwind after a stressful work week. And it couldn’t be easier. The kit comes with a mix and 750ml bottle of their Texas spirit that calls for a 2 to 1 mix to vodka ratio. Here are the kits they’re offering:

CUCUMBER MARTINI

Freshly-muddled cucumbers is the key to this tasty martini. (KSAT 12)

Watermelon Lemonade

The perfect poolside sip. The Watermelon Lemonade includes fresh lemon juice and muddled watermelon slices. (KSAT 12)

And here’s what you can make with Artisan Distillery’s hand-crafted Pecan Ridge Whiskey:

Peach Old Fashioned

A Texas twist to this classic cocktail, the Peach Old Fashioned muddles fresh peaches and cherries for a sweet whiskey drink. (KSAT 12)

Artisan pivoted to making hand sanitizer as well.

You can order their vodka, whiskey, cocktail kits or sanitizer to pick up on Wednesday and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.

And the best part? You get to support your local businesses and have some of the tastiest drinks around.

Follow Artisan Distillery here.