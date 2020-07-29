6 advantages of switching to solar energy in Texas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you considered going solar at home?

Solar energy and panels have become a part of mainstream culture.

With more Texans turning to solar energy, South Texas Solar Systems, a KSAT12 Local Expert, has provided six benefits that homeowners can take advantage of by going solar.

Benefits of solar panels:

Your energy bills will be lowered substantially (50% to 100% eliminated). Federal tax reductions available. Solar panels help reduce the carbon footprint and protect our planet (clean energy). There’s less worry about power outages. The value of your home will increase. Solar panels are built to last, and warranty is included.

South Texas Solar Systems bases its designs on each household’s kWh consumption. This ensures your home is getting the best quality in terms of installation and renewable energy.

“Once you’ve been granted permission to operate from your utility company, you begin to produce that day and will see a significant drop in your electric bill after the first month,” a representative from South Texas Solar Systems said.

If you would like to take the next step to equip your household with clean and renewable energy and receive low electric bills in the summer, South Texas Solar Systems can give you a quote.

The group strives to to keep its customers and employees safe and healthy through the pandemic.