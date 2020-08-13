Cocktail kits are a hit in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Bring the bar to you and suck it up San Antonio.

That’s what local bartending veteran, Ana Cabrera, says.

Cabrera has launched a new company amid the pandemic specializing in everything-but-the-booze cocktail kits for locals to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails at home - and they are abuzz among San Antonians.

The kits are highlighted by the mixer - that can be mixed with almost any type of spirit - and the array of fresh garnish options that make your drink look Insta-glam.

A crowd favorite is the “Beet Bidi Bomba”, a Selena homage, which includes earthy watermelon, mixed berries, coconut water and fuji apples in its mixer. Pair that with vodka, gin, tequila or whiskey and you have yourself a cocktail. Just check out the video above.

For more on Suck it up SA’s menu and where they’re popping up, follow them here.