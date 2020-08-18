3 ways dental implants can make a difference

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we are living through unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to find something that will make you smile -- whether that’s talking to a loved one or feeling confident with your appearance.

In the wise words of Dr. Alfonso Monarres, a full-mouth reconstruction specialist at Stone Ridge Dental, “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and how you leave others feeling after an experience with you becomes your trademark.” It’s always important to maintain good oral hygiene.

If you have felt insecure about your smile or your teeth, dental implants may be a solution.

Here are three benefits to consider, according to Stone Ridge Dental.

1) Your smile will look brand new.

The practice’s dental prostheses look indistinguishable from real teeth, and they can be aligned to give a perfectly straight smile, Stone Ridge said.

“With dental implants today, we can replace somebody’s smile in a very comfortable way, giving the patient the opportunity to get their health and smile function back,” Monarres said.

2) Dental implants improve oral health.

If your teeth are failing or falling out, dental implants will help preserve your gum tissue, Stone Ridge experts said.

3) There’s no need for cumbersome dentures.

Say goodbye to the fear of wearing slippery dentures. They do not help retain the natural shape of your face over a long period of time.

With more than 2,000 successful dental implant procedures under Dr. Monarres and his staff, they are prepared to help with your dental needs. Professionals are available to make sure you don’t have to experience any more damaged or missing teeth.

The team is also taking precautionary measures to keep patients safe during COVID-19.